Everyone's Already Team Frenchie for This Season of 'Big Brother'

It's back! Big Brother Season 23 is here, which means getting to know a fresh new batch of contestants. While we've already covered the new Big Brother cast in detail, people are especially interested in Brandon "Frenchie" French.

"I am going to live as vicariously as I can through Frenchie while he is in the BBHouse. For me, it's a true testament of the 'Attitude of Gratitude.' Even when you don't get something that you wanted, you can be genuinely happy for the person who is getting to live their dream!" one person tweeted already.

"Omg how tf am I just finding out he made it to BIG BROTHERI AM TOTALLY 10000000% TEAM FRENCHIE," another fan wrote on Twitter. Are you Team Frenchie? We're guessing so, since you're already here. Here's everything you need to know about Frenchie.

Who's Frenchie on 'Big Brother'?

Brandon "Frenchie" French is a 34-year-old farmer and Air Force veteran who grew up in Camden, Tenn. and now lives in Clarksville, Tenn. Frenchie has a family which he misses, and claims they're a huge motivator for him to win. Sadly, his son tragically passed away; he shared that a photo of him is one of the few possessions he'd like to take with him to the house, saying, "A picture of my son who passed away because it motivates me like no other."

His strategy for winning Big Brother? "Building relationships with everyone, not just your alliance. Being a farmer, no two days are the same. You never know what to expect. I always have to evolve and change game plans on a daily basis and I have got really good at it. Set strategies are overrated and crumble, so my lifestyle fits perfect with the Big Brother house," he says.

In his spare time, he enjoys "'yes' days with the kids, fishing, playing with the baby animals, and grilling out." Other fun facts? According to his Big Brother bio, he was 13 when he won the NFL national punt pass and kick competition, he has a two-time grand national champion show bull that "lives better than most humans" on his far, he's a "proud member of the NAACP," and the only thing he's scared of is his "devil rooster."

Peeking at his Instagram, we can see that he's a big fan of tattoos (and he got his COVID vaccine!).

Here's Frenchie posing with (possibly) his daughter.

He's a fan of highlighter yellow sneaks.

His Instagram will make you want to visit a petting zoo, because his animals sure are adorable. "The first calf from our 2 time national champion bull! She’s BEAUTIFUL!!!," he wrote in the caption.

When asked what he's looking forward to the most on this show, Frenchie replied, "I learned life is way too short with the passing of my son so just being able to live out this dream." Will you be rooting for Frenchie this season?