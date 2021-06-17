Has Parenthood Changed 'Siesta Key' Star Brandon Gomes and His Playboy Ways?

During Season 3 of Siesta Key , Brandon Gomes and Camilla Cattaneo were working on moving in. However, all that changed, and during the show's reunion last year, the couple revealed that their relationship had taken a turn for the worse. Fans were dying to know what happened, and then Brandon totally shocked us all when he dropped the bomb that he was a father. He was hesitant at first to share the unexpected news.

Through the first three seasons of Siesta Key, Brandon rightfully earned himself the reputation of being quite selfish and devious in his romantic relationships. In Season 2, Brandon was caught cheating on his girlfriend, Madisson Hausburg. Canvas Brummel, a former cast member, told Madisson that Brandon left with another woman after one of his performances.

But he revealed to viewers, "Ten months ago, I hooked up with this girl, and she told me recently that I have a kid with her."

When confronted by Madisson, Brandon fessed up, and the two ultimately broke up. After all the dust settled from the cheating fiasco, Brandon started dating Camilla, and the couple were off and on for two years before they split. Fans have been wondering, now that Brandon has a kid , has he shed his immature playboy ways? Well, let's see!

With tears in her eyes, she says, "Clearly, I care, when I'm sitting with the girls talking and someone's like, 'Brandon just kissed Jordana,' I have to act like I don't care, but instantly, I start crying, obviously, because that hurts me. It makes me think you want me back, but then you act the opposite every time I'm around. I'm obviously putting a front on because I want to seem like I don't care, or whatever, but I feel like you know, deep down, there's still feelings for you, obviously."

So, from what we've seen so far on the reality show, it seems like Brandon is pretty much up to his old flirty ways, and Camilla isn't having it. As reported by Hollywood Life , she confronts Brandon in the forthcoming episode of Siesta Key about the makeout session with Jordana. She explains to him that it's weird to see her ex all up on another girl.

However, it does seem like Brandon is trying to make Camilla jealous by flirting with Jordana Barnes, and when the group is all on the private island, he kisses Jordana right in front of Camilla.

Since the beginning of Season 4 of Siesta Key, viewers have seen Brandon try to get in the good graces of Camilla, but nothing has been working. Between his flowers and apologies, it appears that he's been trying to win her back, but Camilla is too heartbroken to forgive Brandon, and we don't blame her. We recently learned that Camilla was previously pregnant with Brandon's child, but due to an ectopic pregnancy, she could not carry the baby to term.

Is Brandon currently dating anyone?

In a recent interview with ET, the MTV personality said that he wasn't currently dating and was focused on being a father to his 1-year-old son Quincy. He shared, "I have so much going on right now that I want to really take this time to sit still and listen to myself and be there for Quincy before going into a relationship. I don't want to spread myself out too much and not give everybody the love that they should get from me right now." He spoke more to ET about being a first-time dad.

He said the experience has been "so fun and just exciting, and challenging, and everything you could think of in between." Brandon went on to say, "I wasn't necessarily ready to be a father, but I'm so happy that I'm stepping up in the way I am. I just hope that me being open and letting everything be exposed, can help anyone get through something they may be going through. Fatherhood has been a blessing all in all."