Kendall's 'Bachelor in Paradise' Journey in Season 7 Isn't What She Thought It Would Be

Sometimes, all it takes is Bachelor in Paradise to realize you no longer have a future with your on again-off again ex. At least, if you're part of Bachelor Nation, anyway. That's what happened when Kendall Long arrived on the beach to try and see if she could rekindle things with her ex, Joe Amabile .

When it became clear that he had moved on, Kendall finally left. And even though her exit makes a ton of sense for her feelings and Joe's new relationship, fans want to know if Kendall has really left.

If she pops back in before Season 7 is over, it would be a dramatic and Bachelor-like thing to do. But Kendall seems a little above all that.