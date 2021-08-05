Angelina's Husband Wonders if Things Would Be "a Little Easier" if She Wasn’t on 'Jersey Shore'

On both Jersey Shore and its spin-off reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick hasn't had it easy. And when she brought her husband, Chris Larangeira, into the mix, it didn't make things go any smoother between her and her co-stars.

Now, in a clip released ahead of the Aug. 5, 2021, episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Chris reflects on what the franchise has meant for his marriage.