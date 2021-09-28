More Off-Camera Drama Is Hitting 'Bachelor in Paradise,' Thanks to Ivan Hall (SPOILERS)

In the preview for Episode 10, Wells Adams, our favorite bartender and “master of ceremonies,” sits down to have a talk with contestant Ivan Hall about something that happened at the hotel. It’s reminiscent of when our parents would ground us in high school … So what exactly happened at the hotel?

After a literal tropical storm and many "I love you"s, we didn’t think Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise could get any crazier, but somehow, it does.

Not only does it look like Ivan gets a serious talking-to, but reports claim that he actually leaves Bachelor in Paradise after this incident. So whatever happened must have been pretty bad. However, there’s no saying if any of the rumors are true until the three-hour “extravaganza,” as Lil Jon calls it, airs, although we can still do some digging. So does Ivan Hall leave Bachelor in Paradise?

To understand what happens to Ivan, we need to know what he did at the hotel.

Basically, as we see in Episode 9, when Tropical Storm Dolores hits the beach, the contestants are evacuated to what we can imagine is a hotel. Luckily for us and for them, this only halts production for about a day, so Bachelor in Paradise isn’t abruptly cut short. On the other hand, we have no idea what happens to everyone when they’re evacuated, although Episode 10 is likely to shed some light on this.

Reality Steve, resident Bachelor spoiler blogger, revealed that Ivan broke some rules at the hotel. “First off, when they had to evacuate because of the hurricane and go to the hotel, it was only for one night,” he began. "However, that night is where Ivan broke protocol. While they were supposed to be sequestered or stay in their own rooms, Ivan snuck over to Alexa Caves' room (contestant on Peter’s season) and hung out with her all night."

Did Ivan and Chelsea hook up at the hotel?! WHAT IS HAPPENING #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/5TROEVKaVa — Jolie Fleur (@lilydelavalley) September 22, 2021

