More Off-Camera Drama Is Hitting 'Bachelor in Paradise,' Thanks to Ivan Hall (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Sep. 28 2021, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.
After a literal tropical storm and many "I love you"s, we didn’t think Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise could get any crazier, but somehow, it does.
In the preview for Episode 10, Wells Adams, our favorite bartender and “master of ceremonies,” sits down to have a talk with contestant Ivan Hall about something that happened at the hotel. It’s reminiscent of when our parents would ground us in high school … So what exactly happened at the hotel?
Not only does it look like Ivan gets a serious talking-to, but reports claim that he actually leaves Bachelor in Paradise after this incident. So whatever happened must have been pretty bad. However, there’s no saying if any of the rumors are true until the three-hour “extravaganza,” as Lil Jon calls it, airs, although we can still do some digging. So does Ivan Hall leave Bachelor in Paradise?
To understand what happens to Ivan, we need to know what he did at the hotel.
Basically, as we see in Episode 9, when Tropical Storm Dolores hits the beach, the contestants are evacuated to what we can imagine is a hotel. Luckily for us and for them, this only halts production for about a day, so Bachelor in Paradise isn’t abruptly cut short.
On the other hand, we have no idea what happens to everyone when they’re evacuated, although Episode 10 is likely to shed some light on this.
Reality Steve, resident Bachelor spoiler blogger, revealed that Ivan broke some rules at the hotel. “First off, when they had to evacuate because of the hurricane and go to the hotel, it was only for one night,” he began.
"However, that night is where Ivan broke protocol. While they were supposed to be sequestered or stay in their own rooms, Ivan snuck over to Alexa Caves' room (contestant on Peter’s season) and hung out with her all night."
Uh oh… it seems like that was totally against the rules, especially if there were no cameras rolling. Although that’s all Reality Steve shares as far as what went down in the hotel, many fans also think that Ivan and Chelsea Vaughn met up as well.
This is because when they return to the beach, they have a very intimate moment that seems totally out of left field … could they have also spent some time together in the hotel the night before? Anything’s possible.
What Ivan did at the hotel could cause him to leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’
Since we know Ivan broke some rules, it’s very likely that his rule breaking actually got him into some real trouble with the Bachelor in Paradise rumors.
According to Reality Steve, “Producers found out about it and busted them. Alexa was set to come on the show late, but once they got caught, she was never allowed on and Ivan ended up getting kicked off the show. Not sure how Ivan found Alexa’s room, but that’s what happened.”
So if Ivan really did sneak over to former Bachelor contestant Alexa Caves’ room sans cameras, it’s very likely that he does leave Paradise.
Not only that, but although we get this drama now, we have to miss out on the drama of potentially another pre-planned Bachelor in Paradise relationship between Ivan and Alexa. It’s likely that he knew her before going onto the show, especially when he drops the “L-word” when talking with Wells, as shown in the preview — assuming he was talking about Alexa.
Most of us want to protect Ivan at all costs, and even more of us want Ivan to be the next Bachelor, and honestly, it’s kind of fun to see his rebellious side. It makes us feel like teenagers sneaking out all over again and we are here for it.
Ivan, do your thing, follow your heart — we support you. Maybe if he gave a cameraman a heads-up about his little rendezvous, he and Alexa could have had their televised happily ever after.
Tune into Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.