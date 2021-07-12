Logo
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelorette
Katie Thurston Michael Allio
Source: ABC

Fans Think 'Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio Is Leaving the Show for This Sweet Reason (SPOILERS)

By

Jul. 12 2021, Published 6:56 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 17.

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is well underway and the frontrunners in the competition have become clear. In a promo clip for Episode 6, Katie Thurston reveals that she’s falling for Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo, but fans believe that single father Michael Allio may have a chance at earning Katie’s final rose.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Katie and Michael were off to a pretty slow start, their relationship has picked up momentum in recent episodes. On June 5, Michael proved that he could take a hit for Katie after he was tackled by Justin Glaze, a fellow contestant who is also fighting for Katie’s heart. But recent reports suggest that Michael may be saying goodbye to the competition much sooner than we expected. So, does Michael A. leave The Bachelorette?

Katie Thurston Michael Allio
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

Is Michael A. leaving 'The Bachelorette'?

Although unconfirmed, rumors speculate that Michael A. will eventually forfeit The Bachelorette to return home and be with his 4-year-old son. Reality Steve reported, “Michael lasts long this season, but his exit I’ve been told revolves around his son.”

While Reality Steve did not divulge the details of Michael’s departure, the report confirms that Michael will make his exit from the show before Katie visits the contestant’s hometowns, which normally happens in Episode 9 or 10.

“We’ve seen this before where people with kids get to a point where if they’re not gonna be picked, they might as well go home,” Reality Steve’s report read. "I don’t know any of the exact details regarding his departure, I just know either Katie sends him home to be with his son or he wants to leave because of it."

Article continues below advertisement
Katie Thurston Michael Allio
Source: ABC

It’s unclear whether Michael’s decision to leave the show was his idea or Katie’s, but his choice to return to Ohio proves that family comes first for this soon-to-be-former Bachelorette contestant. In the past, Michael has opened up about being a single parent after the loss of his son’s mother.

But what happened to Michael Allio’s wife?

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to 'Bachelorette' contestant Michael Allio’s wife?

According to reports, Michael Allio’s wife died in 2019 after being diagnosed with breast cancer in April of 2017, not even one year after the couple welcomed their son, James. Michael previously explained that his decision to get back into the dating world wasn’t easy.

Article continues below advertisement

On the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast Michael shared, “I did say that before I decided to go on the show, I wouldn’t go on unless my in-laws have given me full approval. Basically, like, this is my out to do something that may make me feel uncomfortable, but they were supportive too.”

Since his wife’s death, Michael started a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families who are fighting cancer, and he has the full support of his in-laws.“They’re amazing because they wanted to see me, you know, find happiness again and I think everybody needs somebody to help them navigate life.”

To see what really happens between Michael and Katie, tune into The Bachelorette at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

What Happened to the Wife of 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio?

Katie Thurston's Rumored Final Four on 'The Bachelorette' Includes One Familiar Face (SPOILERS)

An Unexpected Knock at Katie Thurston's Door Could Change 'The Bachelorette'

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.