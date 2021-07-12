Fans Think 'Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio Is Leaving the Show for This Sweet Reason (SPOILERS)

Season 17 of The Bachelorette is well underway and the frontrunners in the competition have become clear. In a promo clip for Episode 6, Katie Thurston reveals that she’s falling for Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo , but fans believe that single father Michael Allio may have a chance at earning Katie’s final rose.

Although Katie and Michael were off to a pretty slow start, their relationship has picked up momentum in recent episodes. On June 5, Michael proved that he could take a hit for Katie after he was tackled by Justin Glaze, a fellow contestant who is also fighting for Katie’s heart. But recent reports suggest that Michael may be saying goodbye to the competition much sooner than we expected. So, does Michael A. leave The Bachelorette ?

Is Michael A. leaving 'The Bachelorette'?

Although unconfirmed, rumors speculate that Michael A. will eventually forfeit The Bachelorette to return home and be with his 4-year-old son. Reality Steve reported, “Michael lasts long this season, but his exit I’ve been told revolves around his son.” While Reality Steve did not divulge the details of Michael’s departure, the report confirms that Michael will make his exit from the show before Katie visits the contestant’s hometowns, which normally happens in Episode 9 or 10.

“We’ve seen this before where people with kids get to a point where if they’re not gonna be picked, they might as well go home,” Reality Steve’s report read. "I don’t know any of the exact details regarding his departure, I just know either Katie sends him home to be with his son or he wants to leave because of it."

Source: ABC

It’s unclear whether Michael’s decision to leave the show was his idea or Katie’s, but his choice to return to Ohio proves that family comes first for this soon-to-be-former Bachelorette contestant. In the past, Michael has opened up about being a single parent after the loss of his son’s mother. But what happened to Michael Allio’s wife?