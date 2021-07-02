'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 6 Spoilers Will Leave You Gagged

This time around, the eliminated queens aren't sashaying away — at least, not right away.

Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is in full swing, and leave it to the "Queen of Drag" to switch things up.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

As RuPaul said, this season there is a "game within a game." But what does that mean? Here are all the spoilers and theories surrounding the sixth season of RPDR All Stars!

What is the "game within the game"? Spoilers ahead!

Before we jump into this season's MAJOR twist, the cast from Season 6 is stacked. A'keria C. Davenport, Eureka!, Ginger Ming, Jan, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Scarlet Envy, Trinity K. Bonet, Yara Sofia, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Jiggly Caliente, and Serena ChaCha all came back for another chance at the crown.

Sadly, Serena ChaCha was the first eliminated after a disastrous variety show performance involving wigs. However, following her elimination (by fellow Season 5 queen and lip-sync assassin Coco Montrese), Serena gets a message from RuPaul, hinting that it's not over ... yet.

Unfortunately, it's not known exactly what the queens will have to do to get back into the game, but fans definitely have their theories. "What if they bring the eliminated queens back when six or seven of them have been eliminated and then have all 13 queens do snatch game in groups of six or seven and the winning queen of the eliminated group gets to replace the loser of the queens still in the competition," one fan wrote on Reddit.

