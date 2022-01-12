These Adults Get a Second Chance at Love (With Some Help From Their Kids) on 'My Mom, Your Dad'

There's nothing that's as simultaneously heartwarming and cringeworthy as the thought of your single parent dating again. But for a group of college-aged kids, they're looking to help their parents find their footing as they reenter the dating world.

For the cast of My Mom, Your Dad, a new dating show from HBO Max, these single parents have all been moved into one house with other single parents to see if they can make connections and find new love.