Heather Gay Recently Shared New Details About Her Relationship With Her Family

Heather Gay Recently Shared New Details About Her Relationship With Her FamilyBy Leila Kozma
Nov. 29 2021, Published 9:52 a.m. ET
A recent episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City captured Jen Shah's March 2021 arrest for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering — and the forthcoming episodes are expected to further up the ante.
During an appearance on WWHL, Heather Gay divulged that her brother was just one of the people about to appear on RHOSLC. So, what's there to know about Heather's family? Why is she having trouble with her sister?
So, does Heather Gay get along well with her older sister, Jenny?
As Heather told Andy Cohen in a recent episode of WWHL, she was among the first in her family to leave The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She then became a reality TV star.
As she hinted, her decision may have led others, including her sister's middle daughter, Caroline, to follow suit. She suggested that leaving the church continues to be a sore subject for her family. It may have impacted her relationship with her sister as well.
Unfortunately for fans, it's uncertain if Heather's sister, Jenny, would agree to appear on RHOSLC. The forthcoming episodes will likely delve into her relationship with her brother, however, who also left the church.
"I led the charge for my niece and now for my brother," Heather said.
"This is a huge betrayal. It is probably devastating to them on a lot of levels. We just don't speak of it, they don't want to speak of it, they don't want to acknowledge it," Heather explained on WWHL. "It's such a huge part of my life and it's really been like [what] made me stay alive, it's a huge second chapter for me."
As Heather said, leaving the church had a grave impact on her relationship with her extended family. She explained that they try to avoid talking about it. Regardless, it continues to cause friction.
"It's a conflict they won't acknowledge that it's even happening," Heather added. "And I don't think they are happy about the fact that I have led the charge for my niece and now for my brother. If I had never broken the seal on the tent the water never would have gotten in."
As Heather said, booking RHOSLC further exacerbated the already existing conflicts between her and her family.
"I think the show and me going on the show and being public about it started unraveling," she added. "It's been the biggest, most transformative thing in my life. It's given me hope, and a future, which I did not have. I'm very grateful."
Heather Gay's oldest daughter has made several appearances on 'RHOSLC.' Will the rest of the family be on the show?
One of the most popular celebs appearing on RHOSLC, Heather has somehow been able to keep certain aspects of her personal life completely under wraps.
Previous episodes offered a glimpse into Heather's relationship with her three daughters, Ashley, Georgia, and Annabelle.
Regardless, Heather hasn't talked that much about what it's like to spend time with the rest of her family. This might change with the inclusion of rising stars like her niece and her brother.
Catch new episodes of RHOSLC every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.