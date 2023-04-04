Home > Life Goals > Food Source: Fox/McDonalds 'The Masked Singer' Officially Has Its Own Happy Meal — Here's How to Score One By Anna Garrison Apr. 4 2023, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

Fans of Fox reality series The Masked Singer get to experience a bit of the show's magic for themselves now that McDonald's has officially announced a collaboration Happy Meal between the show and the fast food giant. Called the "Masknificent" meal, the Happy Meal will reportedly feature one of 12 plush toys inspired by the costumes on the show.

Each toy is wrapped in a special wrapping to obscure the character, so fans and family members can "guess" who is the Masked Singer from home! The question remains: how can we get the Masked Singer Happy Meal? Here's the scoop.

Here's how to get the 'Masked Singer' Happy Meal at McDonald's.

According to Variety, you can ask for the "Masknificent" Happy Meal at your local McDonald's beginning on April 4 and ending April 24, as supplies last.

The 12 characters included in the meal include costumes from seasons past, such as T-Rex, Peacock, Thingamajig, Miss Teddy, White Tiger, Space Bunny, and more. There will be only one toy per Happy Meal, and the meal also includes a scannable code so customers can use artificial reality on their phones to create their own Masked Singer stage with filters and music.

A brief statement from Darren Schillace, president of marketing at Fox Entertainment, says, "Now enjoying its ninth season, The Masked Singer has become a massive cultural hit across all ages, bringing families together with incredible performances and eye-popping costumes full of wild creativity."