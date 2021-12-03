Amy Duggar's Comments About Josh Duggar's Trial Prove Which Side She's On

In April 2021, Josh Duggar was arrested for possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography, which is also referred to as child sexual abuse material. He pleaded not guilty to his charges and in November 2021, his trial began.

So far, multiple Duggar family members have been named as witnesses. And since Josh's cousin, Amy King (known by fans as Amy Duggar), is the outspoken one in the family, people want to know if she'll be there.