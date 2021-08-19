Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Called It Quits After About One Year of Dating

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Called It Quits After About One Year of DatingBy Leila Kozma
Aug. 19 2021, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
One of the few people to earn Todd Chrisley's seal of approval, Emmy Medders started dating Chase Chrisley in 2020.
A University of Georgia alumna, Emmy has worked as a verifications specialist and a personal assistant after finishing a degree in journalism and mass communication. She and Chase go a long way back, but they only took up a romantic interest in each other in 2020. So, is trouble brewing in paradise? Are Emmy and the Growing Up Chrisley star still dating?
Is Chase Chrisley still dating Emmy Medders?
"I met her a couple of years ago, but I think that I just had some growing up to do," Chase told Life & Style in July 2020, in an exclusive interview published a few days after she and Emmy went public with their relationship.
In the next few months, Chase and Emmy would frequently take to Instagram to share snaps of their romantic dates. At one point, they even sparked engagement rumors thanks to the appearance of a mysterious ring.
What happened next? Are they still dating?
In August 2021, Chase confirmed that he and Emmy were officially a thing of the past in an interview with E! Online.
The announcement comes after weeks-long fan speculation concerning their current relationship status — most of which was triggered by the unexpected changes taking place on their Instagram. Both stars appear to have opted for a cold turkey–like approach, carefully deleting the photos in which they appeared together from their profiles.
"I have definitely pumped the brakes on the proposal, that's for sure," Chase told 'E! Online.'
The news stands in sharp contradistinction with a Growing Up Chrisley teaser released in July 2021. In it, Chase was still busy preparing for his future with Emmy — which also involved an engagement. Turns out, he already had the ring by the time the breakup came about.
"I will say that I have definitely pumped the brakes on the proposal, that's for sure," Chase told E! Online. "That's nowhere in sight."
Asked about whether he still had the engagement ring, Chase answered with a firm no.
He added: "Emmy and I are actually not even dating anymore. It was just time for us to go our separate ways. You never know what's going to happen in the future, but for now, that's where we're at."
Unfortunately, Chase didn't discuss why he and Emmy broke up. It appears that Emmy is yet to publicly comment on the latest developments.
Emmy has been busy posting photos about her enviable summer activities. Chase plunged himself into real estate.
Judging by her Instagram profile, Emmy has been busy making the most of the Nashville summer. She frequently takes to the platform to share updates about her latest activities, such as rooftop hangouts. Emmy's brother, Trip, dad, Michael, and friends often make an appearance in her snaps as well. Meanwhile, Chase has been busy building a career in real estate.
Catch new episodes of Growing Up Chrisley Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. EST on USA Network.