Is 'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Dating Someone New?

When Teen Mom fans first met Leah Messer in Season 1, she was engaged to Corey Simms, the father of her two twins. At first, it appeared that the two were very happy together. Unfortunately, after Leah cheated twice on him, the relationship came to a devastating end. Two months after the divorce, Leah entered a romantic relationship with Jeremy Calvert. After only eight months of being together, the pair married in April 2012.

It wasn't too long after that viewers of Teen Mom 2 started to see the pair struggle and begin fighting. Leah didn't like how Jeremy was gone for long periods of time for his job and felt she was raising her kids pretty much by herself. At the time, she was also battling an addiction, which further created a rift between the married couple. After only three years of marriage, the couple divorced. Last season, it seemed like the two might get back together, but that didn't happen.

The last time fans saw the MTV personality in a relationship was on Season 8 of Teen Mom 2 when she dated Jason Jordan. Jason and Leah began dating in 2018 and were off and on until finally breaking up in March of 2019. Leah told producers, "It just wasn't right, and my kids weren't feeling it anymore either."

It's been a while since we've seen Leah in a relationship, and fans want to know if she is dating again. Keep reading to find out more about Leah's love life.