The Only Thing That Would Make 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' Better Is Lindsay Lohan

One ray of hope lies with Caroline Stanbury of Ladies of London . She's rumored to be in The Real Housewives of Dubai and she's real-life friends with Lindsay. If Caroline is part of the cast, it seems even more likely that Lindsay could be too. Longtime Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen spoke to Jerry O'Connell on The Talk in November 2021 and didn't exactly shoot down the Lindsay Lohan rumors.

He admitted "it's a good idea," but insisted that the new series had already been cast. Andy also told TMZ that he would "love it" if Lindsay were part of The Real Housewives of Dubai.

Andy's coyness about Lindsay doesn't tell us much. While he didn't confirm Lindsay as part of the cast, he didn't outright deny it either.

As soon as the series was announced, people flew to Twitter calling for Lindsay to join The Real Housewives of Dubai. Does that mean she's part of it? Not necessarily. But it might be the best "comeback" she could hope for.