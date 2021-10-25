Is It True Nayte Olukoya Is an Actor Who Went on 'The Bachelorette' for Fame?

Besides Nayte, two other contestants get into it with each other. The promo trailer reveals 26-year-old "pizzapreneur" Peter Izzo and 28-year-old academic interventionist Will Urena fighting quite a few times.

"I'm gonna keep exposing you. I'm gonna keep calling you out," Peter tells Will during what looks like a group date cocktail party. In another set of footage, Peter gets in Will's face and repeatedly says, "You're a clown, and you need to keep your mouth shut." Will claps back, telling Peter, "You're not the big dog. The big dog has his jacket."

Unfortunately, Will doesn't have that jacket for long. Peter takes Will's jacket and throws it in the pool. He approaches Will and tells him, "It looked dirty, so I figured I'd give it a little bath." Will wanders off in a fit of rage, saying, "This man is really pushing my [bleep] buttons." Yikes!

Catch all the upcoming drama on Michelle's season of The Bachelorette, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.