‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer’s Tweet Appears to Endorse Video Comparing Vaccines to Nazi Regime

‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer’s Tweet Appears to Endorse Video Comparing Vaccines to Nazi RegimeBy Devan McGuinness
Nov. 2 2021, Published 8:09 p.m. ET
We know that The Real Housewives of New York City cast members are not afraid to speak their minds. They’re on TV for all the drama that speaking their minds can bring.
But sometimes there are consequences to their words, and Ramona Singer has been in trouble more than once for hers. Now, fans of the show are asking if she’s anti-vax after posting a tweet that appears to endorse a video comparing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Nazi regime.
Is Ramona Singer anti-vax?
On Oct. 30, 2021, Ramona Singer found herself in hot water after speaking her mind, sort of, through a tweet on her verified platform. The reality TV star replied to a video tweet posted by Melissa Tate, a “Christian, Conservative, Speaker,” according to her bio.
The tweet by Melissa included a video featuring Robert F. Kennedy speaking about COVID-19 and mandatory vaccines. “Robert F. Kennedy makes a desperate plea to the world to resist the tyranny being implemented in the name of Covid warning we are now in Nazi territory,” the tweet read.
In the video, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy makes some conspiratorial assumptions claiming the COVID-19 vaccines are the result of a “pharmaceutical driven, biosecurity agenda.”
From there, he compares the mandatory vaccines as being similar to the Nazi medical experiments that happened during World War II. “The Nazis did that in the camps in World War II. The Nazis tested vaccines on the gypsies and Jews, and the world was so horrified after the war, we signed the Nuremberg charter,” the 67-year-old says in the video.
Continuing, he says, “We all pledged when we do that, we would never again impose unwanted medical interventions on human beings without informed consent — and yet in two years, all of that conviction has suddenly disappeared.”
What does all this have to do with Ramona Singer? Well, she seemed to agree with what was said in Melissa’s tweet and video. The video was retweeted from her Twitter account. She also replied to the video, “So true.”
Fans and critics noticed what seems to have been Ramona’s endorsement of the video and the content shared in it and called her out. “Saved this before she erases it, or says that's not what I meant,” one person replied.
“Ramona, you were one of the first people to run and get vaccinated,” another person tweeted. “No one forced you to do so. You had a choice.” Another tweeted, “Cosigning that disgusting analogy is really trifling, but completely in character, Singer.”
Fans of RHONY are calling for her to be fired and removed from the show over her apparent support of the comparison, but this isn’t the first time Ramona has been in trouble for her words. She was noted as the reason the RHONY reunion didn’t happen, which angered fans. According to reports, her costar Eboni K. Williams filed a formal complaint against her over comments she made.
During a Black Shabbat dinner at Eboni’s house, Ramona overtook the conversation and made it all about her. She cried to the guests at the Black Shabbat dinner about how she felt Jewish people hated her growing up.
She insisted she was the victim of racism, saying that a Black nurse allegedly refused to give her pain medication 26 years ago when she was in labor with her daughter. The formal complaint was investigated by Bravo, which delayed the show’s reunion.