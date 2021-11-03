‘RHONY’ Ramona Singer’s Tweet Appears to Endorse Video Comparing Vaccines to Nazi Regime

But sometimes there are consequences to their words, and Ramona Singer has been in trouble more than once for hers. Now, fans of the show are asking if she’s anti-vax after posting a tweet that appears to endorse a video comparing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Nazi regime.

We know that The Real Housewives of New York City cast members are not afraid to speak their minds. They’re on TV for all the drama that speaking their minds can bring.

Is Ramona Singer anti-vax?

On Oct. 30, 2021, Ramona Singer found herself in hot water after speaking her mind, sort of, through a tweet on her verified platform. The reality TV star replied to a video tweet posted by Melissa Tate, a “Christian, Conservative, Speaker,” according to her bio.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

The tweet by Melissa included a video featuring Robert F. Kennedy speaking about COVID-19 and mandatory vaccines. “Robert F. Kennedy makes a desperate plea to the world to resist the tyranny being implemented in the name of Covid warning we are now in Nazi territory,” the tweet read.

In the video, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy makes some conspiratorial assumptions claiming the COVID-19 vaccines are the result of a “pharmaceutical driven, biosecurity agenda.”

Article continues below advertisement

From there, he compares the mandatory vaccines as being similar to the Nazi medical experiments that happened during World War II. “The Nazis did that in the camps in World War II. The Nazis tested vaccines on the gypsies and Jews, and the world was so horrified after the war, we signed the Nuremberg charter,” the 67-year-old says in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

Continuing, he says, “We all pledged when we do that, we would never again impose unwanted medical interventions on human beings without informed consent — and yet in two years, all of that conviction has suddenly disappeared.” What does all this have to do with Ramona Singer? Well, she seemed to agree with what was said in Melissa’s tweet and video. The video was retweeted from her Twitter account. She also replied to the video, “So true.”

Source: Twitter / ramonasinger

Article continues below advertisement

Fans and critics noticed what seems to have been Ramona’s endorsement of the video and the content shared in it and called her out. “Saved this before she erases it, or says that's not what I meant,” one person replied.

“Ramona, you were one of the first people to run and get vaccinated,” another person tweeted. “No one forced you to do so. You had a choice.” Another tweeted, “Cosigning that disgusting analogy is really trifling, but completely in character, Singer.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of RHONY are calling for her to be fired and removed from the show over her apparent support of the comparison, but this isn’t the first time Ramona has been in trouble for her words. She was noted as the reason the RHONY reunion didn’t happen, which angered fans. According to reports, her costar Eboni K. Williams filed a formal complaint against her over comments she made.

Is this tweet just in case the world didn’t already consider you an anti-Semite after your vile behavior at black Shabbat? — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 2, 2021 Source: Twitter