Jazz Jennings Is Ready for Change in 'I Am Jazz' Season 7

Jazz's family is behind her as she makes a meal plan and even tries to develop an exercise routine. But she also feels pressure from them. She says in the Season 7 trailer that she feels "fat-shamed" by her family.

Her parents express concern for Jazz's overall health and her brothers encourage her to take photos to hold herself accountable. It's a lot for Jazz. But for the most part, despite struggling with anxiety, she is ready to work on her health.