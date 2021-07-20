Jholie Moussa's Ex-Boyfriend Was at the Center of Her Murder Investigation

MTV's documentary series True Life Crime explores crimes committed against young people within the past few years, and the July 20, 2021, episode is no different. In it, the death of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa is explained, and her ex-boyfriend at the time was at the helm of the investigation. But those who followed the case, as well as those who are learning about it now, are likely wondering where her ex-boyfriend is in 2021.

In the episode, host and journalist Dometi Pongo describes Jholie Moussa's mysterious disappearance. Her identical twin sister, Zhane Moussa, explains that Jholie Moussa left the house one day, and after a final social media post, her disappearance remained a mystery. That is, until her ex-boyfriend Nebiyu Ebrahim was accused of killing her.

Where is Jholie Moussa's ex-boyfriend now?

In June 2019, Nebiyu Ebrahim pleaded guilty to first-degree murder during his trial in Fairfax County, Va. He was 17 years old at the time of the murder and was accused of strangling Jholie Moussa and leaving her body in a shallow grave in a public park. Her body was found two weeks after the crime, and Ebrahim was considered a suspect for the duration of the investigation.

Before the murder, Ebrahim had been arrested for being physically violent with Jholie Moussa. Their history led investigators to consider him a suspect in her disappearance and, eventually, her murder. Ebrahim was sentenced to life in prison in September 2019. At the time of the sentencing, Jholie Moussa's family spoke out about the crime.

"It [has] been hell," Jholie Moussa's twin sister, Zhane Moussa, said, according to Fox 5 News in Washington, D.C. "It [has] been human torture, this whole entire thing, how court works, it's human torture and I am just so glad it's over." Their mother, Syreeta Seward, said, "In a way I feel like this was a distraction in the grieving process for us. And now we are going to another level of grieving … our lives will never be the same."