Kail and Javi Aren't Back Together, but They Are 'Best Friends'By Kori Williams
Jun. 15 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
MTV reality stars Kailyn "Kail" Lowry and Javi Marroquin have had a rocky relationship for a while now. The Teen Mom 2 parents got married in 2012 but then divorced five years later. Since then, there have been tons of rumors saying that they have gotten together and broken up over the years.
Now, those same rumors are resurfacing. And it's not like Kail and Javi don't have a history of hooking up. So what's going on with these two? Are they back together? Maybe Javi got back together with his ex Lauren. Here's what we know.
Are Kail and Javi back together?
No, Kail and Javi aren't back together. Neither one of them has confirmed a romantic relationship, but they still have a good relationship. In an April 2021 episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, she and co-host Vee Rivera had an "aura reader" named Mystic Michaela as a guest. She read Javi's aura and called him a "man child."
"He's like a man child. He's not a bad guy at all, but it's hard for him to be mature and serious," Michaela said. She continued saying that Javi uses his "charm" to get by in life. But then Kail chimed in with a bunch of positive things to say about him.
"Javi is a great dad," Kail, who shares son Lincoln with Javi, said. "I've never had anything negative to say about him in that way. I think the hard thing for me is that he goes with whatever hat he's wearing that day."
Kail continued, "It's whatever he is around. It's very frustrating to deal with him in that way. When outside factors aren't into play, we're best f---ing friends." But the kind words she had for Javi didn't stop there. Even though they married and divorced, she says their marriage could have lasted.
Kail says her marriage to Javi didn't last because they were "young."
On the podcast, Kail says that she and Javi are best friends, but that they were too young to get married at the time, and they have different love languages. "What it boiled down to was completely different love languages," she said.
"Looking back, do I think it could have worked? Yeah, I think it could have worked, but we were young and our love languages are very, very different. I hope whatever relationship he moves forward in, they understand each other better and work through that."
Javi hasn't said anything about their relationship lately, but he was engaged to his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau back in 2020. Although, that changed after an episode of Teen Mom 2 in which Kail said Javi tried to hook up with her in a parking lot while he and Lauren were together.
"He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas and was like 'hey what’s up,'" Kail said. "Then he opened the door and was like, 'I wanna f-ck you plain and simple.' I said 'bye Javi.'"
For some time after that, there were rumors that Javi and Lauren got back together, but later on she confirmed that she was house hunting by herself. Javi admitted that he messed up "100 percent" and didn't deny anything.