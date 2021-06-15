Kail and Javi Aren't Back Together, but They Are 'Best Friends'

No, Kail and Javi aren't back together. Neither one of them has confirmed a romantic relationship, but they still have a good relationship. In an April 2021 episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama , she and co-host Vee Rivera had an "aura reader" named Mystic Michaela as a guest. She read Javi's aura and called him a "man child."

"He's like a man child. He's not a bad guy at all, but it's hard for him to be mature and serious," Michaela said. She continued saying that Javi uses his "charm" to get by in life. But then Kail chimed in with a bunch of positive things to say about him.

"Javi is a great dad," Kail, who shares son Lincoln with Javi, said. "I've never had anything negative to say about him in that way. I think the hard thing for me is that he goes with whatever hat he's wearing that day."