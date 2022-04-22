Following Kourtney’s confessional, a source further explained how complex the IVF process has been for her and Travis. Kourtney reportedly began planning for a baby after “a few months” of dating.

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster,” the insider explained to People, "They never expected it to be as hard as it's been. It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby. Travis is not putting any pressure on Kourtney, though. He just wants her to be happy and healthy."