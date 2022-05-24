Kandi Burruss's "Legs, Hips, and Body" Song Has Sparked Hilarious Memes

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss is truly a jack of all trades. Many fans were first introduced to the star as a member of the R&B group Xscape, while others long praised Kandi for her acting abilities. Not to mention, Kandi is known to pen some of the most popular songs including TLC’s smash hit, “No Scrubs” and Ariana Grande’s 2019 single, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.” So, it comes as no surprise that Kandi is currently trending on social media for her music — this time, it's for a song called, “Legs, Hips, and Body,” which was originally written for her 2014 musical A Mother's Love.