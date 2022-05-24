Kandi Burruss's "Legs, Hips, and Body" Song Has Sparked Hilarious Memes
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss is truly a jack of all trades. Many fans were first introduced to the star as a member of the R&B group Xscape, while others long praised Kandi for her acting abilities. Not to mention, Kandi is known to pen some of the most popular songs including TLC’s smash hit, “No Scrubs” and Ariana Grande’s 2019 single, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.” So, it comes as no surprise that Kandi is currently trending on social media for her music — this time, it's for a song called, “Legs, Hips, and Body,” which was originally written for her 2014 musical A Mother's Love.
The housewife re-introduced the song via a May 19, 2022, TikTok video that showed Kandi heading to the stage to perform at the 2022 Lovers and Friends festival that took place during the weekend of May 14, 2022. Social media users have given their stamp of approval for the song, courtesy of hilarious memes, tweets, and TikToks. Here are the funniest reactions to Kandi’s song.
1. Baby Bop flaunting her legs, hips, and body.
A TikToker shared a clip of the cartoon character Baby Bop dancing on stage and showing off her legs, hips, and body as Barney and some children dance in the background. Hilarious!
2. 'The PowerPuff Girls' theme song remix.
This Twitter user used Kandi's song as the new theme song to the Cartoon Network hit series The PowerPuff Girls, and we can't stop laughing at the video. Right as Kandi sings, "Let's get it, girls," the trio can be seen beating up the show's villains. Hilarious!
3. BBL consultation.
This TikToker mimics what she think Ariel from The Little Mermaid would do if she went to see Ursula for a BBL consultation. A BBL, aka Brazilian Butt Lift, is a common plastic surgery procedure many people get to enhance the shape of their derriere. Between the dancing and facial expressions, this TikTok is one of our favorites.
4. Lois Griffin losing her mind.
This Twitter user gives their followers a visual interpretation of not being able to get Kandi's song out of their head — via Lois Griffin. In the short clip, a tired Lois can be seen backed into a corner as she holds her face in distress.
5. An old man holding up traffic to dance.
In this hilarious TikTok, an older gentlemen who appears to be under the influence can be seen dancing seductively in front of a car as Kandi's song plays in the background. We only have on question in mind: Whose grandfather is this?
6. A seemingly curvy John Legend.
Twitter users have stumbled upon a photo of singer John Legend wearing form-fitting grey slacks that accentuate his hips, legs, and body. Not to mention, John's facial expression in the photo is the cherry on top.
7. The silhouette of a person on a stripper pole.
This Instagram meme takes the cake! The silhouette of a person can be seen on a stripper pole which allows them to openly flaunt their legs, hips, and body.
Since social media users are having so much fun creating various content around Kandi's 2014 song, it's safe to say that "Legs, Hips, and Body" will be stuck in our heads for a very long time.