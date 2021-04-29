Does Nelson Thomas Call out Amber Borzotra at 'The Challenge: Double Agents' Reunion?

On the season finale of The Challenge: Double Agents , fans saw Chris “CT” Tamburello and his teammate Amber Borzotra, aka Amber B., totally dominate TJ Lavin’s final. Fessy Shafaat and his partner Kaycee Clark didn’t even make it past the opening round of the final and timed out during the eating portion. Kaycee gets credit for trying despite having injured her knee after a nasty fall. However, her partner pretty much just looked on and made no effort whatsoever.

However, the other teams gave it all they had but were no competition for CT and Amber B., who impressively came away with first place. Now that it's all over, the only thing left now is to watch the drama unfold at The Challenge reunion. This year The Challenge: Double Agents reunion is hosted by former NFL star and Dancing With the Stars alum Vernon Davis.

The reunion has shifted in 2021 to an in-person environment versus an all virtual reunion. From the looks of one of the reunion trailers , there will be no shortage of drama, and it appears that Nelson gets into it with Amber B. Nelson and Amber B. were rumored to be dating a few months ago. Could Nelson possibly be arguing with his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend at The Challenge reunion?

Nelson Thomas appears to call out his rumored girlfriend Amber Borzotra during the reunion.

Nelson and Amber could have some drama of their own during The Challenge: Double Agents reunion. Nelson might call her out for not calling him. He did not make it to the reunion in person, but he does attend virtually to speak with the rest of the cast. It looks like Nelson addresses Amber and says, "You didn't have the balls to pick up the phone and even call me," to which Amber is seen shaking her head, irritated at what Nelson is saying.

We don't know exactly if Nelson is talking to Amber. He could be addressing another cast member altogether, like Fessy Shafaat, who did him dirty and sent him home after defeating him in the elimination chamber in Episode 4. However, Nelson and Amber have history. In February, the two sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together vacationing in Turks and Caicos. A video clip of them was posted to Twitter after a fan was quick to save Amber's video of her and Nelson on Instagram Live.

We have to say the pair looks mighty cozy with one another. Was she Nelson's girlfriend at the time? Are they currently boyfriend and girlfriend or just friends? We're hoping that the dating rumors are confirmed or shut down by whatever happens during the reunion and secretly hoping that they are together!

The Challenge: Double Agents reunion will feature several cast members coming together in person and virtually to rehash a long and unforgettable season full of high drama and crazy challenges.