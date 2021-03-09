Watch Adam and Danielle Busby Attempt the Center of Gravity Challenge on TikTok

Now, as more people continue to join TikTok, plenty of TLC viewers have wondered: Has the Busby family from OutDaughtered jumped on the TikTok bandwagon?

Instagram is a great way for reality TV stars to keep fans updated on what's happening in their lives in real time. It's also an avenue for them to make money through sponsored posts and promoting their personal brands.

It would make sense if you think about it. Adam and Danielle have six adorable daughters — Blayke and the quints, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker — along with a successful reality TV show. So they would instantly attract a large number of followers over on TikTok. But do the Busbys have an account, and are they active on it?

Is the Busby family from 'OutDaughtered' on TikTok?

Technically, yes — the Busbys are on TikTok; the OutDaughtered couple and their six children joined back in March 2020. In their first-ever TikTok video, Adam said to the camera, "So we've been getting a lot of questions about this, and we've got a little news for you." "So guess what?" Danielle interjected while holding a pool float. "We're on TikTok, we're on TikTok, we're on TikTok!" all of their daughters excitedly chanted from their swimming pool.

However, that enthusiasm was short-lived. That's because there are only three videos posted on the Busbys' TikTok account — with the most recent having been published in June 2020. So it looks like the social media platform didn't really stick for Adam and Danielle.

It's worth noting that Danielle's sister and brother-in-law, Crystal and Dale Mills (who often appear on OutDaughtered), are a bit more active on TikTok. In February 2021, both Danielle and Adam appeared in a video together.

All four of them participated in the center of gravity challenge, during which participants get down on all fours, rest their heads in their hands with their elbows propping them up, and then quickly put their arms behind their backs and sit up. “We’ve been seeing TikToks where men can’t hold their center of gravity," Danielle said to the camera. Both Danielle and Crystal were able to maintain their balance both times they tried it, but Dale and Adam fell forward.

Source: TikTok

“I’m going to bust my face open," Adam said, laughing, after almost doing just that. This was surprising to many fans, considering how fit Adam is. (Plenty of people noticed, too, that Danielle gave Adam a playful slap on the butt after the first time he fell.)

For OutDaughtered fans who want more regular updates from the Busby family, TikTok isn't the way to keep up with what Adam, Danielle, and the girls are doing. However, the Busbys are incredibly active on their family's YouTube channel, as well as both Danielle's and Adam's individual Instagram accounts. But who knows? Perhaps they'll team up again with Crystal and Dale in the future for another TikTok challenge!