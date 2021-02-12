How Is the Rolling Hills Asylum Really Linked to 'American Horror Story'?

Like most former facilities, there is a ton of lore that comes with the Rolling Hills Asylum. It’s likely even creepier than the set of the AHS season, to be honest. Rolling Hills was once a "poorhouse" inhibited by those who couldn't afford to live elsewhere: individuals who were disabled to the point where they couldn't care for themselves, orphans, and even criminals.

There was also a cemetery on the grounds once, which only adds to the allure of paranormal investigators and enthusiasts. You can pay to tour the former asylum yourself and even during the pandemic, there have been deals to secure private haunted tours with your own small group. You can even sign up for an eight-hour "captive" ghost tour / hunt.

If the place really is haunted, then you might just see the 7-foot tall man the Destination Fear hunters were in search of.