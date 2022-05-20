What Are the Competition Rules for 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7'? Ru Is Switching Things Up

In a video interview with Entertainment Weekly, Monét X Change relayed that she initially "hated" the twist. "I wanted it to not be how it was — at the beginning," she shared. "Then we got into the game, and I was like, 'Oh, I do like it.' She's hot and she's cold."

As for Jinkx Monsoon, she "liked it" from the very beginning. "It's the reason I said yes," she disclosed in regards to being invited to compete in AS7.

"What made it great is that everybody did so phenomenal," Trinity the Tuck chimed in. "The twist is what's going to keep the fans on their toes."