Steven's Mistakes Might Be Too Much for Alina To Handle on '90 Day Fiancé'By Chrissy Bobic
Oct. 11 2021, Published 5:53 p.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3.
It doesn't take much for a 90 Day Fiancé couple to show how dramatic their relationship is on the show. So when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 introduced Steven and his Russian girlfriend Alina, it wasn't a shock when the drama flowed freely.
But now that they've shown how bad things can get between them, fans want to know: Are Steven and Alina still together after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way? Steven admits to some pretty big lies, including being intimate with other women.
Alina believed he was a virgin like herself, and that he takes his religious convictions seriously, she doesn't take this well. Now, it looks like it's going to be difficult to repair their relationship.
Are Steven and Alina from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' still together?
In the Oct. 10, 2021 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Alina seems ready to cut her losses and go back to Russia. Steven admitted he had slept with another woman during a time when Alina believed they were exclusive.
And, as Alina's mom tells her in the episode, there's little reason for her to stick around any longer. But outside of the show, after filming, where do Steven and Alina stand?
There are some clues that hint at a breakup. Steven appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff 90 Day Bares All without Alina. And before that, he was rumored to have gone on a double date with a mystery woman and fellow 90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno.
In Sept. 2021, Alina shared an Instagram selfie and a caption which also seemed to allude to a breakup either during or after filming.
She wrote, "Somebody with a V didn't really like this photo. But I think I look good here, and it took me a really long time to do this makeup. Girls, don't let a man decide if you look beautiful or not."
Could that "someone" be Steven, whose name has the letter 'V' in it?
Steven's secrets made Alina question their relationship.
While it's not totally clear if Steven and Alina are together now, after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 finished filming, it's possible that's the way things are headed on the show. Steven lied about being a virgin and then kept secret the number of women he was intimate with. When he finally talks to Alina about this on the show, she doesn't take it well.
She storms off in the middle of a wine tasting and, the next day, she refuses to talk to him.
Steven, whose religion is so important to him that he convinced Alina to convert in order to someday marry him, had sex before marriage. Right now on the show, Alina isn't wild about the idea of marrying Steven and her mom could do without him as well.
He hasn't even officially popped the question and things aren't looking good for him.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.