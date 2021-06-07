Thomas Jacobs May Be the Villain on Katie Thurston's Season of 'The Bachelorette'By Shannon Raphael
Over the years, fans have come to expect several things from each season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette: a proposal featuring a Neil Lane sparkler, at least one two-on-one date, and plenty of drama.
There's always one contestant who manages to stir things up in the house, whether it's because they have a strong connection with the lead, or because they act differently when the cameras are rolling.
There's speculation circulating that the "villain" on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is Thomas Jacobs. Keep reading to find out more about the Season 17 suitor, and to learn how far he gets on the show.
Who is Thomas Jacobs from 'The Bachelorette?' Details on his life and his job.
According to the infamous Bachelor/Bachelorette spoiler site, Reality Steve, Thomas may be considered the villain of Season 17 because he's an early favorite who quickly makes his presence known. As longtime fans of both editions of the reality series will know, the suitors who steal the lead away multiple times in the first night or who come in very confident often cause drama with the other contestants.
Though Thomas may not be winning big with the other guys in the house, he is a success when it comes to his career. The 28-year-old is a top real estate agent for Champions One Realty, which is based in California. Katie's suitor is, per his Zillow profile, in the top three percent of "all real estate professionals," which has repeatedly earned him a spot in the San Diego Association of Realtors, Circle of Excellence.
Like Katie, Thomas resides on the West Coast. He was born and raised in San Diego, Calif., and he was a student athlete at the University of San Diego.
He comes from a military family, and his upbringing inspired his work ethic.
While his professional life is thriving, Thomas is looking for more when it comes to his personal life.
On his Bachelorette bio, Thomas stresses the importance of finding an ambitious woman who is ready to support him as he looks to change his community.
The Season 17 contestant shows his love through food, and he's looking for someone to enjoy San Diego with.
When does Thomas Jacobs get eliminated on 'The Bachelorette?' SPOILERS.
Though Reality Steve often has all of the nitty gritty details for each season of The Bachelorette, including the elimination orders, it's unclear at this time when exactly Thomas goes home. More information will likely be revealed online once the season begins airing.
While his exact placement on the show isn't publicly known, the spoiler site did post Katie's Final Four contenders. Thomas is not one of them.
Though he's a rumored early frontrunner, Thomas is likely not the one who is winning Katie's final rose.
Reality Steve did note that Thomas likely goes home in the third or fourth episode, but this will not be confirmed until the show airs.
