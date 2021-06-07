Thomas Jacobs May Be the Villain on Katie Thurston's Season of 'The Bachelorette'

There's always one contestant who manages to stir things up in the house, whether it's because they have a strong connection with the lead, or because they act differently when the cameras are rolling.

Over the years, fans have come to expect several things from each season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette : a proposal featuring a Neil Lane sparkler, at least one two-on-one date, and plenty of drama.

There's speculation circulating that the "villain" on Katie Thurston 's season of The Bachelorette is Thomas Jacobs . Keep reading to find out more about the Season 17 suitor, and to learn how far he gets on the show.

Who is Thomas Jacobs from 'The Bachelorette?' Details on his life and his job.

According to the infamous Bachelor/Bachelorette spoiler site, Reality Steve, Thomas may be considered the villain of Season 17 because he's an early favorite who quickly makes his presence known. As longtime fans of both editions of the reality series will know, the suitors who steal the lead away multiple times in the first night or who come in very confident often cause drama with the other contestants.

Though Thomas may not be winning big with the other guys in the house, he is a success when it comes to his career. The 28-year-old is a top real estate agent for Champions One Realty, which is based in California. Katie's suitor is, per his Zillow profile, in the top three percent of "all real estate professionals," which has repeatedly earned him a spot in the San Diego Association of Realtors, Circle of Excellence.

Article continues below advertisement

Like Katie, Thomas resides on the West Coast. He was born and raised in San Diego, Calif., and he was a student athlete at the University of San Diego. He comes from a military family, and his upbringing inspired his work ethic. While his professional life is thriving, Thomas is looking for more when it comes to his personal life.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement