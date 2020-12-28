Is the Tap-Dancing Tulip on 'The Masked Dancer' Maddie or Mackenzie Ziegler?

Fox’s reality competition The Masked Dancer just got underway on Sunday, Dec. 27, but fans already think they know the TikTok tap dancer in the Tulip costume .

Even though the celeb panelists guessed Charlie D’Amelio, Ariana Grande, and Heather Morris, many viewers think the mystery celeb in the flowery get-up is Maddie Ziegler or her sister, Mackenzie. Here’s what we know…

Along the way, there are some props that could be clues… or red herrings. The Tulip turns off a “Tick Tock” alarm clock that reads 11 o’clock. She eats cereal from a box with a prominent “11.” She holds up a bus ticket reading “AL [to] DC.” And she clicks her heels three times.

She went on: “I packed up my things and found a new, sunnier place to call home. People were chill about the stranger things about me. For the first time, I felt like I could really breathe and be myself. Tonight, my dance is dedicated to anyone searching to find their place in the world. After all, we’re all in this together.”

Before she danced a tap-infused routine to Fergie’s “Fergalicious,” Tulip introduced herself in a video package. “Hey, guys! I thought I wouldn’t have anything to talk about in this video, but then I found this gem,” Tulip says, holding up a Mount Laurel yearbook. “I don’t want this to sound like one of those good guy/bad guy stories, but growing up, I was teased all the time. My confidence tumbled. But I tried my best not to let trolls get in my head.”

'The Masked Dancer' panelists made good guesses.

When it came time for the celeb panelists to give their guesses, Ashley Tisdale zeroed in on the TikTok sign the Tulip flashed at the end of her performance. “I just feel like, you know, the sassiness, the TikTok, I would say you are Charli D’Amelio,” Ashley said. “Charli was part of an anti-bullying campaign. She’s the biggest one on TikTok. She’s a dancer, so she knows tap.”

Paula Abdul, on the other hand, focused on the Tulip’s heels. “It’s someone who’s been bullied, and I saw three heel clicks. … I know someone who has a connection to this. Ariana Grande is being considered to be the lead in [the film version of] Wicked.” (Paula also thought that the Tulip’s one-word clue without voice modulation — the word “triple” — meant that the mystery celeb is a triple threat.)

