Did Victoria Larson of 'Bachelor' Fame Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Think So...

An upcoming contestant on Bachelor in Paradise , the show's promotional pictures have fans buzzing.

The self-proclaimed "Queen" Victoria Larson of The Bachelor caused quite a stir on Matt James's season, and now, she's back for more.

Here's everything we know about her dramatic transformation.

Some claim that Victoria looks "unrecognizable" in the photos, and many are wondering if she had plastic surgery.

Fans on the internet think Victoria's transformation is the result of plastic surgery.

During her time on The Bachelor, the 28-year-old entrepreneur maintained a beauty brand, a mobile tanning salon, and is even a certified pilates instructor. All her many pursuits weren't enough because the young influencer has recently showcased herself on much-needed vacations supplemented with time at SoulCycle and, of course, yoga.

Article continues below advertisement

However, some fans think Victoria picked up more than just a sunny glow when promotional photos of her Bachelor in Paradise season were released, and she looked very different from her Bachelor days. The former Miss Florida went from brunette to blonde, but is there more than meets the eye? Fans posted their speculation across the internet, wondering if Victoria had gotten plastic surgery.

"This is why I don't trust the internet! #Catfish," one TikTok user said, posting a side-by-side picture of Victoria on The Bachelor vs. her new photos. "My brain 100% did not recognize that was Victoria," another user noted. "Victoria got work done," declared another user. Victoria herself hasn't commented on her new look, but other members of the Bachelor in Paradise cast did call out the producers for filtering their photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant and fellow Victoria, Victoria Paul rips into the Bachelor in Paradise producers for airbrushing her photo. "What filter is this??" She commented, posting her promotional photo alongside three un-edited photos of herself. Hopefully, Queen Victoria herself will comment on the concern around her photos, but until then, fans can only speculate.