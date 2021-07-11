Logo
Victoria Larson
Source: Instagram

Did Victoria Larson of 'Bachelor' Fame Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Think So...

Jul. 11 2021, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

The self-proclaimed "Queen" Victoria Larson of The Bachelor caused quite a stir on Matt James's season, and now, she's back for more.

An upcoming contestant on Bachelor in Paradise, the show's promotional pictures have fans buzzing.

Some claim that Victoria looks "unrecognizable" in the photos, and many are wondering if she had plastic surgery.

Here's everything we know about her dramatic transformation.

Victoria Larson.
Source: Instagram
Fans on the internet think Victoria's transformation is the result of plastic surgery.

During her time on The Bachelor, the 28-year-old entrepreneur maintained a beauty brand, a mobile tanning salon, and is even a certified pilates instructor.

All her many pursuits weren't enough because the young influencer has recently showcased herself on much-needed vacations supplemented with time at SoulCycle and, of course, yoga.

Source: TikTok
However, some fans think Victoria picked up more than just a sunny glow when promotional photos of her Bachelor in Paradise season were released, and she looked very different from her Bachelor days.

The former Miss Florida went from brunette to blonde, but is there more than meets the eye? Fans posted their speculation across the internet, wondering if Victoria had gotten plastic surgery.

"This is why I don't trust the internet! #Catfish," one TikTok user said, posting a side-by-side picture of Victoria on The Bachelor vs. her new photos. "My brain 100% did not recognize that was Victoria," another user noted.

"Victoria got work done," declared another user. Victoria herself hasn't commented on her new look, but other members of the Bachelor in Paradise cast did call out the producers for filtering their photos.

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant and fellow Victoria, Victoria Paul rips into the Bachelor in Paradise producers for airbrushing her photo. "What filter is this??" She commented, posting her promotional photo alongside three un-edited photos of herself.

Hopefully, Queen Victoria herself will comment on the concern around her photos, but until then, fans can only speculate.

Many were unhappy to see "bully" Victoria's return to 'The Bachelor' franchise

As fans of the Bachelor will recall, Victoria was repeatedly called out for harassing and "bullying" her fellow contestants. Victoria was eliminated from the show after spreading rumors about contestant Brittany Galvin.

Matt James himself eventually had to address the bullying rumors, leading to her exit from the show.

Victoria told Entertainment Tonight, "[The contestants] knew me and knew my heart and knew that I really never have ill intent. So I think they viewed it differently, just because they know me."

She doubled down on this statement to Good Morning America (as quoted by Entertainment Tonight), "If my words or actions hurt anyone, like, I sincerely apologize, and I'll do better and hold myself accountable. I'm not a bully. I'm really not."

Many viewers of Bachelor in Paradise were unhappy to see Victoria as a result of her toxicity on Matt's season of The Bachelor.

"You’re telling me Victoria from Matt’s season and Karl from Katie’s season are both on this season of #BachelorInParadise??? My worst nightmare," One person tweeted. However, someone else said, "I'm into Queen Victoria as a blonde. Honestly hope she gets a redemption season of #BachelorInParadise, and we see a different side to her."

Will we see Queen Victoria get off her high horse at long last?

We'll have to tune in to find out. Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, August 16, 2021, on ABC.

