'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera Have COVID-19, but Are They Vaccinated?

It's unclear whether Kailyn Lowry is vaccinated. Although, back in 2020, she made headlines when a fan on Twitter asked her whether or not she would get a vaccine for her and the kids if one became readily available. Kailyn, who was pregnant with her son Creed Lowry-Lopez at the time, replied, "Absolutely not."

Interestingly, this is the second time Kailyn and her 11-year-old son, Isaac Rivera, have tested positive for COVID-19. She got it in 2020 after a trip to Iceland, and her son Lincoln had it in March of 2021 before catching it again.

Per Screen Rant, Vee recently took to her Instagram story to talk to fans about having COVID-19 and said she was feeling much better. She has been wearing a mask inside her home and staying clear of her husband and daughter.