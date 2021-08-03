Muhlaysia Booker's Tragic Death Is Detailed In MTV's 'True Life Crime'

MTV's docuseries True Life Crime aims to dive a little deeper into the cases of young victims. In the Aug. 3, 2021, episode, the focus is on Muhlaysia Booker , a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Dallas, Texas, in May 2019. She was also the victim of what many believe was a transphobic hate-crime beating roughly a month before her murder.

Because of both crimes, one of which saw widespread media attention when videos of the beating went viral on social media, Booker's death brought tons of people together to find her killer and bring them to justice.

After her public beating, people had shown up to a rally in support of Booker. And after her tragic death, many wanted to know what had happened.