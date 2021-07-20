Greg Was Once a Clear 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner — Does He Win the Season?

In Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette , one guy immediately stood out among the rest, and that was Greg Grippo . Now, however, as hometown dates loom ahead, some viewers are worried about the couple's fate. Katie has also made connections with other men, and fans want to know what happens between Katie and Greg.

In the July 19, 2021, episode of The Bachelorette, Katie voices her concerns about Greg not being able to open up to her on group dates. He admits that, due to childhood bullying and losing his dad, he struggles with his confidence. Luckily, this does the trick in wooing Katie all over again. But is it enough to see him through to the end of the season?

What happens between Katie and Greg on 'The Bachelorette'?

According to Reality Steve, the drama between Katie and Greg gets to its all-time high during the overnight dates. While fantasy suite dates in Bachelor Nation are meant to bring the couples closer together, Greg's insecurities about Katie and the other men drive a wedge between them. Reality Steve wrote that, according to his sources, he can surmise that Greg confronts Katie during the overnight dates about her feelings for him and where she stands with the other guys.

Greg doesn't understand why Katie is still technically "dating" the other men if her feelings for him are as strong as she says they are. But this is The Bachelorette. The whole point of the show is for the lead to get the chance to test the waters with however many men she can. Still, Greg doesn't want to try and understand why Katie can't just stop the journey at overnight dates and ride off with him into the Arizona sunset.

Me watching Greg and Katie’s date knowing what happens in the previews #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/PQwnyYvCa5 — snatched bach (@thebachelornat2) July 20, 2021

Reality Steve explained that Greg confronting Katie is what sends her over the edge. They split up during the daytime amidst the overnight dates and tons of drama ensues. If these claims turn out to be true, it will be a total shocker for most Bachelorette fans. Up until now, Greg has been seen as the genuinely sweet guy who just wants to be with Katie. And while that may be true, this shift in their dynamic will likely rock Bachelor Nation.