HGTV’s ‘Table Wars’ Is All About Competitive Event Table Making — Yes, It's a Thing

Any type of vocation or hobby people do can become the basis of a reality TV series.

Different networks have their different niches, however. The History channel is now home to alien theory shows and programs featuring a bunch of dudes looking for a treasure they never find.

And HGTV is the network to help everyone indulge their obsession with high-level domestication and anything having to do with design. So what is the network's new show, Table Wars, actually about? We don't see any local designer/contractor couples flipping houses here.