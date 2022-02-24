The Season 16 Reunion of 'RHOC' Is Going to Get Messy

The Season 16 Reunion of 'RHOC' Is Going to Get MessyBy Pretty Honore
Feb. 23 2022
Season 16 has been an emotional rollercoaster for The Real Housewives of Orange County, and it’s been a wild ride for viewers, as well. Though former Housewives Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas didn’t return for Season 16, there was no shortage of drama.
While RHOC newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong are at odds with their spouses, Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador hashed up some beef of their own. As the season finale grows nearer, tensions are high — and will likely boil over to the reunion, when the Housewives come face to face once again.
So, when is the Season 16 reunion of RHOC? Read on for details.
When is the Season 16 reunion of ‘RHOC’? Everything we know.
Bravo has yet to confirm when the Season 16 reunion of RHOC will air.
If this season is anything like the last, the reunion will air one week after the Season 16 finale and will be released in two parts. Usually, each season of RHOC runs anywhere from 21 to 23 episodes, so the Season 16 reunion is likely to air sometime in late April or early May.
When the time comes, the O.C. Housewives will finally have the opportunity to air out their grievances… and regrets. And Shannon said she has more than a few. In a January episode of Watch What Happens Live, Shannon hinted, “You'll have to wait and see how the show plays out."
“No one is perfect. We all say things that we wish we had said differently. That's what the reunion is for,” she added.
RHOC star Emily Simpson echoed her co-star in an interview with Us Weekly. Though she can’t help but dread reunions, she shows up “prepared” because they’re “necessary.” “It’s like the Super Bowl," she shared. "You film a regular season, then you just don’t go to the Super Bowl?”
“I mean, it’s hard and it’s tough but you have to just… It’s one day out of your life so just go and get through it,” Emily continued.
After the cast shakeup in Season 16, fans are wondering which Housewives will return for Season 17. OG Housewife Heather Dubrow recently made a comeback and now fans wonder if Tamra Judge will follow suit. So, is Tamra Judge coming back to RHOC?
Is Tamra Judge coming back to ‘RHOC’ for Season 17?
Following her exit from RHOC in Season 15, Tamra revealed that she was fired on an Instagram Live with Andy. According to Us Weekly, Tamra said, "I'm not cheap, Andy, and that's why I got fired! I'm not going to go into detail, but I'm going through some difficult times right now, and it was best for me to step away so I can deal with it on my own."
Since then, she hasn’t ruled out her return. In a February episode of Watch What Happens Live, she teased a Housewives homecoming. But ultimately, she leaves that decision up to her husband.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.