When Exactly Did the Cast of 'Teen Mom OG' Film Their Season 9 Reunion Special?

We’ve all been waiting for it for weeks, and now, the Teen Mom OG Season 9 reunion special is finally here! Teen Mom OG has already concluded its ninth season, but it’s not over until everything gets hashed out one last time at the reunion. The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t keep these moms from making major moves in their lives and continuing to film to share with fans their ups and downs, and it couldn't keep the reunion special from happening either.

Unfortunately, the cast of Teen Mom OG couldn’t come together in Manhattan or Los Angeles as they have in previous years. Still, the ladies did film their reunion segments at television studios close to their homes and connected to Dr. Drew and Nessa via satellite. Usually, reality television show reunions are filmed a little later than the rest of the season to allow some time to pass first.

That way, everyone can debut their new haircuts or announce any significant life changes. Since trailers of the upcoming reunion have been released, fans have been wondering when the Teen Mom OG reunion was filmed. Keep reading to find out details surrounding when the special was taped.

The 'Teen Mom OG' Season 9 reunion was filmed shortly after the new season debuted.

While there has not been an official announcement about the filming dates of the reunion special, there’s no better way to pin down an actual timeframe than by cross-referencing social media. Per The Ashley's Reality Roundup, the Teen Mom OG Season 9 reunion show was filmed in early February. From our sleuthing, one clue that fits this timeline is that we know from a reunion preview that Catelynn Baltierra will announce on the reunion special to the ladies that she’s pregnant.

On Feb. 22, Catelynn took to her Instagram account to share the amazing news that she and her husband, Tyler, were expecting. Catelynn most likely announced to the ladies that they were pregnant while filming the reunion before letting the entire world know on social media. Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley are also seen talking on the reunion special trailer, and Amber insults both her ex-boyfriend Gary and his wife, Kristina.

This season of #TeenMomOG may be over, but get ready for a JAW-DROPPING Reunion special! 😱 It all begins with Part 1 next Tuesday on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/OoGjzBtgw9 — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 14, 2021

She tells Gary, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Leah, "Your wife is absolutely horrible." This would seem quite fitting for her to carry on like this after she had watched Episode 1 of Teen Mom OG's newest season, which aired on Jan. 26. In the episode, Kristina and Gary discussed how much time Gary spends helping Amber fix things around her house and grocery shop. Kristina told Gary that she felt like Amber was the couple's "teenage daughter."