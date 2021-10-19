Who Gets Caught Planning Their Every Move in Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette'?

The ever-so-sophisticated and stunning Michelle Young kicks off her Bachelorette journey on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Michelle's experience marks the second season of The Bachelorette this year, as Katie Thurston assumed the role over the summer. We are so thrilled Katie found love with her fiancé Blake Moynes , and we can only hope for the same outcome for Michelle.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette .

For the last few weeks, ABC has upped its marketing game and started heavily promoting the show.

In the Season 18 premiere, there's one mystery man already catching the attention of Bachelor Nation. As usual, it's a cast member who isn't there for the right reasons. What's going on, and how will this person affect Michelle's experience?