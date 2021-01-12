Fans Have Well-Researched Guesses for the Cricket on ‘The Masked Dancer’

We know by now that Ice-T was the Disco Ball and Bill Nye was the Ice Cube… but who is the Cricket on The Masked Dancer , the spinoff of the hit guessing game The Masked Singer?

The FOX reality competition certainly isn’t saying, but the Cricket has already dropped some clues to their identity, and both judges and viewers have guesses…

The Cricket offered clues in their video package and on Instagram.

Introducing himself in a pre-taped package during The Masked Dancer’s Dec. 27 premiere, the Cricket offered clues… and probably some red herrings, too.

“Honestly, I never thought I would do a show like this,” he said. “Me, Cricket, dancing? No way. But I've always bet on myself. I had to give it a try. I've been pretty lucky in life. But when it came to love, it always felt like I was getting punked. I needed support, a foundation to stand on. But then, it was love at first sight. I hit the jackpot, and we became the ultimate power couple. She was my rock, and I was her apprentice. She taught me the art of balance. Tonight, I'm ready to jump for my love.”

As the Cricket gave us his life story, we saw some visual hints that may or may not relate to his identity: a $90,210,000 grand prize, a “x10 x10 x10” jackpot, and four aces. And when it came time for the Cricket to give us a one-word “Word Up” clue in his real voice — after he danced to “Jump (For My Love)” by the Pointer Sisters, Cricket said, “Accomplished.”

And in an Instagram clue before the premiere, Cricket said, “I’ll be home, not alone, for Christmas. You can count on me.” Also, in a press release, Fox listed the accolades among the Season 1 contestants: “Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they’ve amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times bestselling author titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances.”