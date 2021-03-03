'Summer House' Star Hannah Berner Has Gone From Girlfriend to Fiancée

'Summer House' Star Hannah Berner Has Gone From Girlfriend to FiancéeBy Gabrielle Bernardini
Mar. 3 2021, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Well, it looks like Hannah Berner is completely over former flame Luke Gulbranson. The Summer House stars had a quick romance in the Hamptons, but things fizzled out at the end of the summer season. And while fans were hopeful that the two may patch things up for Season 5, fellow comic Des Bishop whisked her away in a whirlwind romance. And things have been going really well between the two.
In fact, the gorgeous couple is preparing to take the next step....and that involves getting married. Keep reading to find out all about the proposal and her fiancé.
Hannah from 'Summer House' is engaged to Des Bishop.
After Us Weekly confirmed that the comedienne is dating fellow comic Des Bishop, fans of the star were elated. Since Hannah has been tight-lipped about her romance, it was refreshing to see her finally find her person. And now, the couple has decided to spend their lives together by getting engaged after nearly a year of dating!
People reports that after a whirlwind romance, the Irish comedian popped the question on Valentine's Day. And of course, Hannah said yes.
"We're very excited," Hannah tells the publication. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know."
"When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh," Hannah shared. "On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you."
She turned around to find Des on one knee.
And while many people may be shocked at the couple's engagement, it was easy to see this coming. After all, Des gushed about their relationship and how happy they are with each other on an Irish radio show.
"We clicked immediately. It has been quite an intense falling in love experience,” he said during the interview on RTE Radio 1. “It’s been a more powerful sort of falling for somebody than I have ever experienced in my life so I would be confident in saying I will certainly make an effort that it is it, because it feels like it is the one.” Des also revealed that the two connected through Instagram.
And while it has not been confirmed if Des will appear alongside Hannah in Season 5 of Summer House, the reality star is definitely all in with the Irish comedian. So, just who is Hannah's new man?
Hannah's boyfriend Des is a cancer survivor.
In September, the 44-year-old revealed to The Irish Times that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in his 20s. "I learned that testicular cancer is very treatable, and a lot of the stress faded away," he told the outlet. "I did have to have surgery immediately and this was done on the following Monday. Although a lot of people think it would be a really big thing, it was never really a huge deal for me to have a testicle removed."
He continued, “I never think about it now and it has never been an issue for anyone I have been involved with romantically. Following surgery, I also had a course of radiation, just to be safe even though it hadn’t spread to my lymph nodes.”
Des has been in the comedy game for a while.
We're sure the couple has a lot of laughs as both are working comics. Des currently has his own podcast called The Shift, and previously had his own show called The Des Bishop Work Experience. But, while he may love what he does, Des didn't initially think he'd ever date a fellow comic.
“People who know me know I'm not a dating comedians kind of a guy,” he told the Irish Sun in July. “I’ve had very limited interactions with any women in the comedy game.”
Des has earned an impressive net worth throughout his career as a comedian.
Not only does Des seem to be the perfect match for Hannah, but he also has made quite the nest egg for himself and his future wifey. According to Net Worth List, the comedian has a hefty net worth of $12 million.
Of course, it doesn't come as a surprise since Des is a hardworking man that has made his mark in the entertainment industry. He quickly become a notable figure after The Des Bishop Work Experience on RTE Two premiered. Not to mention, he catapulted his celebrity by performing on the critically acclaimed TV show Joy in the Hood.
Plus, he has also added author to his resume. Des stepped into the publishing world by writing the memoir My Dad Was Nearly James Bond, which was inspired by his own father.
Hannah reveals she's having the "best sex" with Des.
During the Sept. 27 episode of Bravo's Chat Room, Hannah spilled the tea about her love life. “I don’t know if you’ve heard, but in a real 2020 quarantine plot twist, I trapped a man, and I have a boyfriend. … I’m 29 and he is 44,” she said. “He’s a comedian, and I had watched him like five years ago at a comedy club. And then he DM’d me recently, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s the funny, cute guy.'”
The 29-year-old also stated that he's “the best sex I’ve ever had.” Hannah added, “Guys in their 20s are insecure. They’re worrying about themselves. I feel like all guys in their 20s, I have to fix them, and I’m not a project manager anymore. I’ve found a man, and he’s teaching me new things.”