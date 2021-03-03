'Summer House' Star Hannah Berner Has Gone From Girlfriend to Fiancée

Well, it looks like Hannah Berner is completely over former flame Luke Gulbranson. The Summer House stars had a quick romance in the Hamptons, but things fizzled out at the end of the summer season. And while fans were hopeful that the two may patch things up for Season 5, fellow comic Des Bishop whisked her away in a whirlwind romance. And things have been going really well between the two.

In fact, the gorgeous couple is preparing to take the next step....and that involves getting married. Keep reading to find out all about the proposal and her fiancé.

Hannah from 'Summer House' is engaged to Des Bishop.

After Us Weekly confirmed that the comedienne is dating fellow comic Des Bishop, fans of the star were elated. Since Hannah has been tight-lipped about her romance, it was refreshing to see her finally find her person. And now, the couple has decided to spend their lives together by getting engaged after nearly a year of dating! People reports that after a whirlwind romance, the Irish comedian popped the question on Valentine's Day. And of course, Hannah said yes.

Source: Instagram

"We're very excited," Hannah tells the publication. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know." "When we first started dating, Des would send me this really funny video, singing videos, that would make me laugh," Hannah shared. "On Valentine's Day, I woke up and I had a video of him singing, which I hadn't gotten since the summer. And then it ends with him being like, 'I have a surprise for you." She turned around to find Des on one knee.

And while many people may be shocked at the couple's engagement, it was easy to see this coming. After all, Des gushed about their relationship and how happy they are with each other on an Irish radio show.

"We clicked immediately. It has been quite an intense falling in love experience,” he said during the interview on RTE Radio 1. “It’s been a more powerful sort of falling for somebody than I have ever experienced in my life so I would be confident in saying I will certainly make an effort that it is it, because it feels like it is the one.” Des also revealed that the two connected through Instagram.

And while it has not been confirmed if Des will appear alongside Hannah in Season 5 of Summer House, the reality star is definitely all in with the Irish comedian. So, just who is Hannah's new man?