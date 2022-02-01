Meet the Surprise Musical Guests Who Steal the Show on 'The Bachelor'

Season 26 of The Bachelor is well underway, and Clayton Echard is a few steps closer to finding true love — but it won’t be easy. Promos for Season 26 tease emotional eliminations as tensions boil over between the remaining contestants.

Amid the drama, Clayton’s quest for “the one” continues in the Jan. 31 episode, when Clayton surprises one lucky woman with a live musical performance. But who is Restless Road, the group that performs during their date?