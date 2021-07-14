Was a 'Teen Mom 2' Cast Member Fired from the Reality Series?

Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 premiered back in May, and even before the new season made its debut on MTV, fans were not happy about the new change. At last season's reunion, cast member Chelsea DeBoer announced that she wouldn't be coming back to film the franchise after being on the show for nearly 11 years. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones was picked to take Chelsea's place.

As reported by Monsters & Critics , one fan wrote a very lengthy comment on Instagram about the departure of Chelsea and the addition of Ashley. They wrote, "I'm definitely not going to watch Teen Mom 2, especially that Chelsea is not on anymore. I'm sticking with the Teen Mom OG. I like it way better. They should have just added the other two original girls from Teen Mom 2 Kail and Leah to the Teen Mom OG instead of adding new people. This show will never be the same again."

In May, Chelsea took to social media and posted photos of her and her family on Instagram , and fans quickly commented. One fan wrote, "WE NEED YOU BACK ON TEEN MOM ALREADY." It seems that the ratings went down because of the absence of Chelsea and fans not liking Ashley. From low ratings, it appears that someone from the show was fired. Was it a cast member? Keep reading to find who was fired from Teen Mom 2 .

Who was fired from the reality TV series 'Teen Mom 2'?

It's no secret that the newest season of Teen Mom 2 hasn't been the most captivating — and rumors have been swirling that the ones to blame for the lackluster episodes are the producers. Even though fans have continued to be engaged with the cast members by following all their drama on social media, they have been quite disappointed by what they've seen this season on Teen Mom 2.

The show used to bring in almost one million viewers per episode but is hardly struggling to stay above 500,000. According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, the episode that aired on May 25 barely had 520,000 viewers. The June 1 episode bought in only 500,000 fans, and on July 1, the ratings took a huge dip. The episode barely broke 400,000. It seems that because of the dismal ratings from this season of the reality series, some of the show's producers were actually fired, not a cast member.

As reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup, a production source told the outlet that two well-known producers have been given the ax. The source also disclosed, "The producers have been told that they are failing to get the full story from the girls and not pushing to capture what is actually going on in the lives of the girls. They feel like the producers have allowed the girls to walk all over them."

The soured added, "The network wants the girls to put their life events on the show, not just the things that make them look good. There may be more producers cut if things don’t improve." Cast member Briana DeJesus hinted that Kailyn Lowry’s producer was of the producers who was fired from Teen Mom 2. She tweeted, "Wonder which girl won’t have their favorite producer anymore #briwasright." The Ashley's Reality Roundup shared the since-deleted tweet.