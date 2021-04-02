Mama June Needs a Walker Due to Her Possibly Fatal Disease

It has not been an easy ride for Mama June and the rest of her family.

In fact, it's been a rollercoaster of ups and downs for Mama June Shannon and the rest of the crew since the family skyrocketed to fame thanks to daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's appearance on Toddlers and Tiaras. After the family became a sensation, June, her four daughters, and her ex-boyfriend, Sugar Bear, got their own wildly popular spinoff series on TLC called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.