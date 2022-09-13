Tania From '90 Day: The Single Life' Says That Divorce Is Just "Paperwork"

According to In Touch Weekly, Tania and Syngin are still legally married now. And, while Tania says on the show that it's just not important to her that they officially get divorced, there could be some other more crucial reasons why she hasn't pulled the trigger on it just yet.

One fan shared on Twitter that they think it's possible 90 Day Fiancé contractually requires cast members to remain married for a certain period of time following their respective seasons.