Tania From '90 Day: The Single Life' Says That Divorce Is Just "Paperwork"
The point of 90 Day:The Single Life is to allow newly single stars from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise the chance to meet other people and strike up new romances. So why is Tania still married to Syngin? She explains in the Season 3 premiere that she and her husband, who first appeared in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, are still technically married.
As in, they haven't signed and filed the divorce papers. Tania tells her date that it's just "paperwork" and it doesn't mean anything to her. But he points out that it's a big deal to Tania's prospective suitors if she is still technically married to someone else. It's not the best topic of conversation for a first date, but it has fans wondering what the heck is going on.
Why won't Tania divorce Syngin on '90 Day: The Single Life'?
According to In Touch Weekly, Tania and Syngin are still legally married now. And, while Tania says on the show that it's just not important to her that they officially get divorced, there could be some other more crucial reasons why she hasn't pulled the trigger on it just yet.
One fan shared on Twitter that they think it's possible 90 Day Fiancé contractually requires cast members to remain married for a certain period of time following their respective seasons.
But the reason could stem from Syngin's ability to remain in the United States. Tania brought him to the U.S. on a K-1 visa. If they were to divorce now, then Syngin might have to go back home to South Africa. When a couple goes through this process, it can take up to 18 months after a wedding for the foreign spouse to be able to apply for a Green Card.
At that point, the couple can divorce without danger of deportation. If Syngin still hasn't applied for a Green Card, maybe Tania is still married to him to ensure that he can stay in the country for the time being.
What happened between Tania and Syngin?
Things started off rocky once Syngin came to the U.S. on 90 Day Fiancé. Tania had a laundry list of work for him to do in order to turn her mother's shed into a suitable home for them and then Tania dropped the news that she planned to leave the country for a month to study herbs in Costa Rica. Naturally, their relationship suffered during her time away.
And when she returned, Tania and Syngin continued to butt heads over some pretty important things, like stability and starting a family. They still got married, but, shocker, it didn't solve all of their problems.
And as Tania and Syngin continued to clash over everything, including where they would raise a family, should they ever get to that point, they finally decided to split up. Syngin even appeared in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life. It was during that season when they finally split up for good and Syngin moved out.
'90 Day Fiancé' fans think Tania and Syngin could get back together.
When producers ask Tania on 90 Day: The Single Life if she sees a future where she gets back together with Syngin, she doesn't have an answer. And some fans believe that silence is everything. Some think that Tania and Syngin could get back together since they aren't legally divorced or even legally separated at this point.
One fan shared on Twitter, "Tania not rushing to get a divorce has less to do with her thinking paperwork is unimportant and more to do with thinking she might get back together with Syngin."
Until those divorce papers are actually filed, anything is possible.
Watch 90 Day: The Single Life on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.