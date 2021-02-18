Season 4 of 'Siesta Key' Is Coming Soon, but This Cast Member Won't Be Returning

Season 4 of 'Siesta Key' Is Coming Soon, but This Cast Member Won't Be ReturningBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 18 2021, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Season 3 of Siesta Key introduced us to a range of new characters — looking at you, Bella Martinez — while also shedding light on the various conflicts that kept Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, and the like occupied.
So, what about Season 4? Has MTV made any announcements regarding the future of the show? Or could the Season 3 finale mark the last time we see the stars?
Last November, MTV announced that Season 4 of 'Siesta Key' is on the way.
The cast of Siesta Key has a long track record of spilling the tea, and last November after months of silence, MTV announced that they would be bringing all of the drama and then some to the newest, socially-distanced season of the show. While we're unsure of the release date for Season 4, fans should be advised that their faves will be returning to the small screen soon.
The show's viewership ratings have remained relatively consistent for the past few years — which likely was a determining factor in bringing the show back for another season.
According to the data published by Showbuzz Daily, Season 3 of Siesta Key attracted roughly around 0.50 million spectators on average. Unfortunately, MTV has yet to release the official stats, and the numbers cited below are best interpreted as a mere indication of the success of the show.
Last season started off on a strong note, with the first episode, "What Are Your Real Intentions With Juliette?," attracting 0.43 million viewers.
The next few episodes saw a sudden spike in popularity, with 0.47 million watching the episode, "New Man, Who Dis?," 0.45 million following the events portrayed on "Where's My Apology?," and 0.48 million watching "Are You Offended? Because You Should Be!"
Season 3 reached its peak with the episode airing on Feb. 18, 2020, titled "What's Really Going On With You and Alex?," which garnered a whopping 0.62 million viewers.
Now that Season 4 of Siesta Key has been confirmed, fans are dying to know who's returning, but after a recent post on Instagram, it became clear that one cast member will likely be absent from the upcoming series premiere.
So, which cast members are likely to appear on Season 4 of 'Siesta Key'?
According to The Cinemaholic, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller, Jared Kelderman, and Garrett Miller have all confirmed that they will be returning for Season 4 of Siesta Key, which is expected to air on MTV mid-2021, but one OG cast member is missing from this lineup.
In late January, Kelsey Owens posted a picture of the cast members at a private resort in the Caribbean — leading fans to believe that the latest season of Siesta Key is coming sooner than we think — but one cast member, in particular, was missing. After rumors began to swirl, a statement released by Chloe Trautman confirmed that she would not be returning for Season 4.
While some fans speculated that Chloe was fired from the show, the former Siesta Key star took to Instagram to set the record straight. She wrote in a comment, "I was not fired. I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money. You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies.”