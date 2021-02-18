Season 4 of 'Siesta Key' Is Coming Soon, but This Cast Member Won't Be Returning

So, what about Season 4 ? Has MTV made any announcements regarding the future of the show? Or could the Season 3 finale mark the last time we see the stars?

Season 3 of Siesta Key introduced us to a range of new characters — looking at you, Bella Martinez — while also shedding light on the various conflicts that kept Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, and the like occupied.

Last November, MTV announced that Season 4 of 'Siesta Key' is on the way.

The cast of Siesta Key has a long track record of spilling the tea, and last November after months of silence, MTV announced that they would be bringing all of the drama and then some to the newest, socially-distanced season of the show. While we're unsure of the release date for Season 4, fans should be advised that their faves will be returning to the small screen soon.

The show's viewership ratings have remained relatively consistent for the past few years — which likely was a determining factor in bringing the show back for another season. According to the data published by Showbuzz Daily, Season 3 of Siesta Key attracted roughly around 0.50 million spectators on average. Unfortunately, MTV has yet to release the official stats, and the numbers cited below are best interpreted as a mere indication of the success of the show.

Last season started off on a strong note, with the first episode, "What Are Your Real Intentions With Juliette?," attracting 0.43 million viewers. The next few episodes saw a sudden spike in popularity, with 0.47 million watching the episode, "New Man, Who Dis?," 0.45 million following the events portrayed on "Where's My Apology?," and 0.48 million watching "Are You Offended? Because You Should Be!"

Season 3 reached its peak with the episode airing on Feb. 18, 2020, titled "What's Really Going On With You and Alex?," which garnered a whopping 0.62 million viewers.

