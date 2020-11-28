Meet All the Guest Judges on Netflix's 'Sugar Rush: Christmas’ Season 2

Meet All the Guest Judges on Netflix's 'Sugar Rush: Christmas’ Season 2By Dan Clarendon
The Netflix baking competition Sugar Rush: Christmas is enough to leave us with visions of sugar-plums dancing in our heads — so we’re positively jolly to report that the show is back for Season 2, along with a new batch of guest judges.
The show is a spinoff of Sugar Rush, in which two-person baking teams square off and race against the clock to wow the judges with their sugary-sweet confections. And Sugar Rush: Christmas is “everything you love about Sugar Rush with a holly jolly holiday twist,” as Netflix says.
The streaming giant hasn’t announced a third season of the Christmas edition, but Season 2 just went live on Friday, Nov. 27. Scroll down to check out the celebrities guest-judging this second season.
Adam Rippon
Adam, one of TIME’s Most Influential People of 2018, is a former figure skater who won the bronze medal in the team event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He also won back-to-back gold medals at the 2008 and 2009 World Junior Championships. Adam judges the first episode of Season 2, titled “A Sugar Rush Christmas.”
Chris Bosh
Chris — the guest judge of Episode 2, “Christmas Countdown” — is a former basketball player who became a two-time NBA champion and an 11-time NBA All-Star during his time playing for the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat. A blood-clotting condition cut his career short, but he recently joined the global esports organization Gen.G.
Grab your leftovers and check out yours truly as a guest judge on #SugarRushChristmas🎄🎁 Out now on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/h6hqQgyM1Y— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) November 27, 2020
Valerie Gordon
Valerie — who weighs in on Episode 3, “Gift Exchange” — is the chocolatier behind the Los Angeles boutique Valerie Confections and the author of the cookbook Sweet, which was a James Beard Award finalist. According to her website, she “continues to push the boundary of her artisanal confections by collaborating with innovators in fields spanning fashion, design, and sustainability.”
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha is best known for playing Alison DiLaurentis in the Freeform drama Pretty Little Liars, a role that earned her a Teen Choice Award and a role she reprised in the short-lived spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The South Africa native also competed in Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. Watch out for her in Episode 4, titled “North Pole.”
Jordin Sparks
Girl. I wanted to eat everryyyyythingggggg https://t.co/9fo31Gtvfz— Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) November 28, 2020
Jordin became a household name when she won the sixth season of American Idol in 2007, becoming the reality competition’s youngest champion. Since then, she has become a star of stage and screen, appearing in the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Waitress. Jordin judges Episode 4, appropriately called “Songs of the Season.”
Abigail Breslin
Abigail — the guest judge of Episode 6, “Deck the Halls” — is a former child star who has transitioned seamlessly into adult stardom. She made her film debut in the 2003 sci-fi horror movie Signs and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in the 2006 tragicomedy Little Miss Sunshine. Since then, she has appeared in My Sister’s Keeper, Zombieland, and August: Osage County, among other movies.