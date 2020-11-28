Meet All the Guest Judges on Netflix's 'Sugar Rush: Christmas’ Season 2

The Netflix baking competition Sugar Rush: Christmas is enough to leave us with visions of sugar-plums dancing in our heads — so we’re positively jolly to report that the show is back for Season 2, along with a new batch of guest judges .

The show is a spinoff of Sugar Rush, in which two-person baking teams square off and race against the clock to wow the judges with their sugary-sweet confections. And Sugar Rush: Christmas is “everything you love about Sugar Rush with a holly jolly holiday twist,” as Netflix says.

The streaming giant hasn’t announced a third season of the Christmas edition, but Season 2 just went live on Friday, Nov. 27. Scroll down to check out the celebrities guest-judging this second season.