What College Did 'Bachelorette' Star Michelle Young Go To? She Has Had Quite an Academic History

Michelle's academic and sports careers are largely intertwined. Both began at Woodbury High School in Woodbury, Minn., where she was a part of the women's varsity basketball team. This pastime helped her establish the footing and prowess in the sport she needed to take her skills into the college basketball circuit.

Upon graduating from Woodbury High School, Michelle enrolled at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. She played for the women's division one team at that school.