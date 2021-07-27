We Know the Identity of Connor B.'s Mystery Kisser in 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All'By Jamie Lerner
Jul. 26 2021, Published 10:10 p.m. ET
Bachelor Nation fans were devastated when Connor B. was eliminated from Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. So it was not a huge shocker when a very lucky lady in the audience of this season's Men Tell All made a bold move to prove that Connor is not a bad kisser at all.
Watching from our couches, we are equally happy for Connor and jealous (OK, maybe we’re a little more jealous than happy).
Although we can’t deny that we didn’t love Andrew telling Connor, “you’re a tiger!” So who exactly does Connor kiss on the Men Tell All? Are they dating now? Is Connor dating anyone in general? Clearly, we have a lot of questions and did some digging for the answers.
Who does Connor kiss in this ‘Bachelorette’ season’s ‘Men Tell All’?
Okay, we have a lot of feelings and a lot of questions about Connor kissing a random audience member. But the first question is, “who is she?!”
Well, after some social media sleuthing, it looks like Connor follows another musician on Instagram named Tara Kelly. She bears a striking resemblance to the girl who boldly steps out from the audience to kiss Connor.
While some people called it a ploy for television time to some people — with others calling her an audience plant — it looks like they have a connection regardless. However, there’s no way of knowing right now if the two planned this dramatic onscreen kiss or what Tara’s intention was.
But the fact that Connor now follows Tara on Instagram means there’s probably more to the story than we think. Is it possible that they’re dating now?
Fans are going crazy over Connor’s big kiss on the ‘Men Tell All.’
When Connor kissed a random audience member on the Men Tell All, Twitter naturally went wild.
Some users reminded us that “hey, it’s still a pandemic” but we don’t know if there may have been testing or vaccination requirements to be in the audience.
Other fans are shocked, while others are not quiet about their jealousy.
So, is Connor from ‘The Bachelorette’ dating his mystery kisser?
After that unexpected kiss at the Men Tell All, fans are now wondering if the two of them are dating. Since Connor does follow her on Instagram, it’s definitely possible that they’re dating, although we don’t know if they started dating before or after the Men Tell All filmed on July 22.
If they started dating before, then Tara was a very convenient audience plant to bring some drama to the stage. If they started dating after, however, then that would be quite the story to tell the kids!
Since they’re both aspiring musicians, they definitely have a lot in common that could bloom into a relationship.
We also know that Connor is slated to be on Bachelor in Paradise, which was filmed before the Men Tell All. So, while we’re all rooting for Connor to find love in Paradise, our best guess based on his enthusiastic Men Tell All smooching is that he leaves the island on his own.
But now, he may not be so single anymore. We definitely want Connor to find love, and if he really does find love on the Men Tell All, well that’s certainly a Bachelor Nation first.
Tune into The Bachelorette Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.