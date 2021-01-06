'The Masked Dancer' Fans Believe Miss Moth Might Be [SPOILER]

The Season 1 premiere of The Masked Dancer introduced viewers to 10 impeccably dressed contestants ready and rearing to showcase their finest moves.

Five contestants, Exotic Bird, Tulip, Hammerhead, Disco Ball, and Cricket, performed elaborate routines as part of the episode. While some turned heads with their exquisite displays — looking at you, Exotic Bird — some, like Disco Ball, were less successful. So, what can we expect from the rest of the cast? And, more importantly, who is Miss Moth?