The Masked Singer
Source: Fox

Who Is Behind the Octopus Mask on 'The Masked Singer'? Let's Explore the Clues

By

Sep. 22 2021, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

Who is behind the mask? It's the question viewers ponder as they take in the fabulosity and talent featured on The Masked Singer. Over the last few years, the hit Fox series has become a prime-time phenomenon as public figures and celebrities alike showcase their singing chops while a panel of judges attempt to figure out the famous faces behind the masks.

As The Masked Singer heads into Season 6, the two-part premiere will introduce viewers to the Octopus, who has a snazzy sense of style. The Octopus dons a purple suit with a stylish furry cape, a violet-colored hat, and sunglasses. The sea creature also sports gold necklaces and huge tentacles on its head and matching nails. So, who is behind the mask? Here’s everything we know.

The Octopus
Source: Fox
The Octopus on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

The Octopus has recently been added to the show lineup, but there are already a few clues viewers have to work with. For starters, a sneak peek promotion video that was revealed during the week of Sept. 12, 2021, showed the Octopus clue: a picture of a cookie being dunked in milk. Plus, a behind-the-scenes Instagram post shows a few clips of the celebrity examining the mask and practicing their moves, while showing off their body type.

Not to mention, a sneak peak of the Octopus’s first performance shows the sea creature belting out vocals to the hit song “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard. And judging by his voice, he appears to have some experience in the singing lane.

Octopus on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Octopus mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.

Rickey Smiley, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Tucker
Source: Getty Images
Speculation is at an all-time high when it comes to the identity of the celebrity behind the Octopus mask. A few famous names mentioned by fans include Rickey Smiley, Snoop Dogg, and Chris Tucker.

Based on the way the Octopus was showing off smooth dance moves in the behind-the-scenes clip that are similar to Snoop's, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the California native.

Here are a few other guesses we’ve seen for the Octopus:

So, who is Octopus on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…

Despite all the social media chatter, the identity of the Octopus hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!

Check out the latest season of The Masked Singer premiering on Sept. 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

