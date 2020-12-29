Might the Ice Cube on ‘The Masked Dancer’ Be One of These “Cool” Rappers?

The Masked Dancer’s Instagram account dropped a hint about the Ice Cube’s identity on Dec. 13. In that upload, the Ice Cube says, “I hope Santa brings me an ICE COLD SNOW GLOBE for Christmas.”

Then there’s that costume: an all-denim number accessorized with a flashy chain and a couple of rings. “The Ice Cube costume signifies a number of things: a love of science and possible believer of climate change,” Masked Dancer executive producer Craig Plestis told Variety recently.

“Could it be a politician or a reporter? It also represents the fact that the dancer behind the mask spent many a lonely evening eating frozen TV dinners, thanks to his / her busy parents’ hectic careers. The Ice Cube is a definite product of his / her generation.”