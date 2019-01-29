Are Will and Jasmine From 'Married at First Sight' Still Together Today?

Before they even met for the first time, things weren't looking promising for Married at First Sight’s Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess. "What the heck did I sign up for?" a nervous Will asked himself in a voice over, while Jasmine, 29, admitted she was "thinking about turning away."

"What if we aren’t initially attracted to one another? What if everything goes wrong today?" wondered the bride, prepared for any kind of imminent doom. In a clip from later in the season, she reveals the reason she’s been so eager to get married.

Source: Lifetime

“I want to be married because I was just getting lonely, one,” she begins to explain to Will. "I was getting tired of the dating scene. I’ve watched my parents over the years so I see what hard work and compromise it takes to be in a relationships and I’m just ready to share my life."

But when the subject of traditional gender roles comes up on the same date, the newlyweds struggle to see eye to eye. “I don’t believe in traditional gender roles,” Will states, much to Jasmine’s disappointment. “It concerns me that my wife and I may not be on the same page.”

Source: Lifetime

So, are Will and Jasmine still together? MAFS fans know the show’s newlyweds famously keep a low profile, but it appears neither Will nor Jasmine is even active on social media. Not that that changes the opinions of devoted fans, who doubt their TV marriage stands a chance in the real world.

"Yikes, how could this be salvageable and they are both at fault!" writes one viewer on reddit. "It seems like she is looking more to find something to criticize him about than to get to know him as she claims. They don’t even like each other, much less Love each other!"

Source: lifetime

Another added, "Ever since [Jasmine’s] ‘I’m a strong independent woman who doesn’t accept traditional gender roles but he should be the HOH, pay most of the bills and take care of me’ statement, I have my doubts. That attitude is a deal breaker."

Plus, since die-hard fans learned back in November that one Season 8 couple wouldn’t even make it to Decision Day, they’re thinking Jasmine and Will might very well be the ones in question.

Spoiler - My sources say one couple has already split 😭#MarriedAtFirstSight — MAFSFan (@MAFSFan) November 19, 2018

"Their philosophies, goals and attitudes seem mismatched," wrote one person. Which echoes the doubts that Will himself revealed to the cameras. "I’m worried that me and Jasmine have fundamental differences," he says. "I mean, everything in a marriage isn’t going to be peachy and isn’t going to be smooth sailing. But this is not what I signed up for."

It’s not looking great for these newlyweds, and many think that Jasmine is at fault for sending mixed messages. On the one hand, she is "self-sufficient and independent," her Lifetime bio says as much. She owns her home and has a big work promotion on the horizon. But on the other hand, she wants a man who can “be the protector of the house,” someone who’s “supposed to be the provider.”

"It sounded more like she wanted a man to pay for her living expenses while she brings in cash to go spend it on herself," commented one rapt viewer. Another added, "It sounded like she basically wanted him to pay the bills while she had no official responsibilities in the household. I get the impression she wants to have her time and money to do as she pleases, and only contribute to small things occasionally if she chooses."

One person summed up Jasmine’s personality pretty succinctly: "I’m a strong independent woman. My man should take care of me. Pick one."

Most fans agree that Jasmine sounds “entitled and selfish” but she is unwavering from her position. As she sees it, it shouldn’t be surprising that an independent woman still wants a husband who can be the man of the house. "It seems Will is not those things," she concedes at one point in the clip. "I don’t want to be married to someone who is like that."

Well, we’re betting these two won’t stay married for long considering they can’t manage to agree on much, just a few short weeks into their marriage. They should take a page out of Stephanie and AJ’s book, who still seem to be swooning over each other, or follow the example of all the other MAFS couples who are still together today.